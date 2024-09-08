AI in the Hospitality Industry

The future is now

You can’t open a newspaper or watch a TV show without hearing about the latest AI developments. While the advantages are often highlighted, concerns like AI taking over the world, causing unemployment, or even leading to war are frequently mentioned. However, for hotel owners, AI offers intriguing possibilities, making it easier to save time and money in the near future. AI should never be the ultimate goal, but rather a tool—a tool that is rapidly evolving.

Here are the five most important AI developments for the hospitality industry:

Hyper-Personalization of the Guest Experience



AI can analyze guest preferences from previous stays, booking history, and even social media to tailor personalized recommendations for rooms, meals, and activities. For example, you could greet guests with a custom welcome drink or adjust the room to their preferred temperature. Tools like ChatGPT can even translate all guest communications, from review responses to welcome messages, into the guest’s language. This results in higher satisfaction and loyalty.



Smart Rooms and Contactless Technology



Hotels are increasingly investing in AI-driven smart rooms where guests can control lighting, temperature, and entertainment through voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, ideally in their native language. Sensors detect if a guest is present and adjust curtains, air quality, and temperature accordingly. Contactless technology, which gained traction due to COVID, remains crucial. AI facilitates smooth, fully digital check-in and check-out processes.



Revenue Management



AI enables dynamic pricing, allowing room rates to adjust in real time based on demand, competition, market conditions, and even weather changes. Hotels can use AI to maximize occupancy without sacrificing profitability. Dynamic pricing is not limited to rooms; restaurants and bars can also benefit. Why charge the same price for a cocktail on a busy Friday as on a quiet Monday? Personal pricing will become more common in the coming years.



AI-Powered Customer Service



AI chatbots and virtual assistants provide 24/7 customer service, answering common questions like check-in times and special requests without human intervention. This increases efficiency, giving staff more time for tasks requiring personal interaction. Combining this with WhatsApp reduces barriers and helps hotels cater to guest needs, preventing negative reviews. AI also analyzes feedback and reviews in real-time, using sentiment analysis to detect guest emotions and improve experiences.



Predictive Analytics for Operational Optimisation



AI can streamline hotel operations, from housekeeping to energy management. Predictive systems forecast when rooms need cleaning or maintenance, minimizing downtime. AI can also help optimize energy use by automating lighting, heating, and cooling systems based on guest movement or weather. This not only cuts costs but also promotes sustainable hotel management.

Hotel guest using AI to order room service (pictures generated by AI)

AI will continue to evolve, offering significant advantages for hoteliers in enhancing guest satisfaction, optimising operations, and driving profitability. Don’t be afraid to experiment with AI, as continuous learning is not only important for computers, but certainly for people too.



This article was written for the Independent Hotel Show.



