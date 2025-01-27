Redefining Luxury: The 5 Hotel Trends of 2025

The 5 hotel trends of 2025 – watch the video

REDEFINING LUXURY

The leading hotel trend of this year is Redefining Luxury. There is a growing need for a more personal, meaningful, sustainable, and, above all, social form of luxury. Watch the video to discover the five hotel trends of 2025.



The demand for luxury products is set to rise in the coming years, especially among new generations. However, they have different expectations when it comes to design, services, and the way hotels interact with the world.

1. Quiet Luxury

Quiet or Silent Luxury represents the use of elegant, sustainable materials and natural colours instead of bold designs, with a subtle approach to logos and signage. It focuses on design that exudes authenticity and harmonises with the building and its surroundings.

2. Conscious Luxury

More of a shift towards social responsibility, giving back, caring for the community, and connecting people. Hotels are increasingly offering their spaces, expertise, and staff for charitable causes, demonstrating that they are an integral part of the neighbourhood.

3. Creative Luxury

Luxury is about transporting people to another world filled with art, design, and culture, allowing them to escape the unpredictable reality we live in. This is reflected not only in hotel design but also in their programming. We increasingly see cultural, creative, and culinary activities for both hotel guests and locals—ranging from themed dinners to festive nights, musical performances to workshops.

4. Healthy Luxury

Wellness is a common thread throughout the entire hotel. This is reflected in healthy food and drinks, as well as in treatments and various therapies that promote relaxation and mindfulness. We are also seeing the rise of sleep tourism worldwide: people book a hotel with a special package to restore their stress-disrupted sleep patterns or simply to rest.

5. Personal Luxury

The new generation seeks a personalized service tailored entirely to their needs. They want to be surprised and are looking for experiences they can’t find at home or in another hotel. Automation plays a key role in this. With AI, hotels can increasingly predict guest preferences and provide a truly personal service—from personal pricing to a personalised experience.

