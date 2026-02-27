Trend: Biohacking Suites

The rise of the biohacking suite

The biohacking suite is a hotel room designed as a high-tech wellness hub. The decor is luxurious and calming, with wellness equipment and biohacking accessories fully integrated. This new type of room targets guests who are conscious of their body, performance, and mental well-being.

From check-in to body analysis

Checking in involves more than showing your passport. First, detailed measurements are taken, from biometric screenings to glucose levels and even genetic analysis. Every guest is unique and receives a personalised treatment plan.

Depending on the needs, guests can choose from a range of high-end recovery tools, such as cryotherapy, infrared saunas, red-light or photobiomodulation therapy, cold plunge baths, and oxygen therapy. They can also work on performance optimisation, whether via IV drips with micronutrients (vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients delivered directly into the bloodstream) or more psychological approaches such as guided meditation and breathwork.

Discovering new target audiences



There are different types of guests interested in these suites. One key group is the modern, frequent business traveler or entrepreneur looking to recover from jet lag, stress, or mental fatigue, or improve focus. Another group consists of luxury wellness tourists who are willing to invest in innovative health experiences and anti-aging, going beyond a standard spa. For them, organic food, detox, and sleep optimization are essential.