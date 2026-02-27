Trend

Trend: Biohacking Suites

Trend forecaster Vincent van Dijk sees a growing group of people who view a vacation as a meaningful investment rather than aimless relaxation, and are therefore willing to spend a significant amount on a biohacking suite, featuring the latest personalised tech, cold plunge baths, and specialized breathing programs.

Sleep tourism is gaining importance, as in these stressful times hotels literally become dream destinations, where guests can achieve complete relaxation in soundproof rooms with circadian lighting, haptic mattresses, aromatherapy, and sleep coaches.

Personalized treatment

But this new trend goes even further: biohacking suites. Hotels are transforming from passive rest spaces into “high-performance recovery hubs.” Here, guests receive a personalized treatment aimed at enhancing performance and well-being. It’s not just a night’s sleep, it’s a full regenerative journey at the micro level.

The rise of the biohacking suite

The biohacking suite is a hotel room designed as a high-tech wellness hub. The decor is luxurious and calming, with wellness equipment and biohacking accessories fully integrated. This new type of room targets guests who are conscious of their body, performance, and mental well-being.

From check-in to body analysis

Checking in involves more than showing your passport. First, detailed measurements are taken, from biometric screenings to glucose levels and even genetic analysis. Every guest is unique and receives a personalised treatment plan.

Depending on the needs, guests can choose from a range of high-end recovery tools, such as cryotherapy, infrared saunas, red-light or photobiomodulation therapy, cold plunge baths, and oxygen therapy. They can also work on performance optimisation, whether via IV drips with micronutrients (vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients delivered directly into the bloodstream) or more psychological approaches such as guided meditation and breathwork.

Discovering new target audiences


There are different types of guests interested in these suites. One key group is the modern, frequent business traveler or entrepreneur looking to recover from jet lag, stress, or mental fatigue, or improve focus. Another group consists of luxury wellness tourists who are willing to invest in innovative health experiences and anti-aging, going beyond a standard spa. For them, organic food, detox, and sleep optimization are essential.

From health freaks to performers

Then there are biohackers and health enthusiasts, fully focused on deeper data and self-optimisation, using tools like red-light therapy and HRV (heart rate variability) monitoring. Another emerging group is Gen Z and Millennial travelers who want personal growth, see health as desirable, share their experiences on social media, and opt for more accessible hacks like infrared blankets, detox juices, or aromatherapy.

Finally, there are performers, artists, athletes, or CEOs, who aim to maintain peak mental and physical condition. They choose neurofeedback (advanced brain training), breathwork, or intense cold plunges.

Luxury, conscious, and purpose-driven travel

This is not the mass-tourist crowd, but it represents an interesting and growing segment of people who see a vacation as a meaningful investment rather than mindless relaxation, and are willing to spend on the latest biohacking innovations.

Beelden: Mount Med Resort

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