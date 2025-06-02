Exclusive Wardrobe for Rosewood Amsterdam

Collaboration Claes Iversen & Francisco van Benthum

Rosewood Amsterdam has commissioned By Rockland, a specialist in corporate fashion, to design and produce all staff uniforms. For this project, the Amsterdam-based fashion company joined forces with renowned designers Claes Iversen and Francisco van Benthum. The exclusive wardrobe blends design, sustainability, and functionality, reflecting the sophistication and innovative spirit of the hotel.

Sofie Rockland: “Rosewood Amsterdam approached us with the request to create a wardrobe that unites modernity and luxury, while also being practical. To meet all the hotel’s requirements, we assembled a unique design team with top Dutch designers Claes Iversen and Francisco van Benthum. The result is an extensive collection of 80 different designs across 8 departments, reflecting the refined identity of Rosewood, supporting the staff, and enhancing the guest experience.”

Luxury Without Excess

The design team created a complete wardrobe for all departments: from doormen to bar staff, and from front-office to housekeeping. The clothing blends a modern look with elegance, enriched with subtle details. The collection exudes luxury—without excess—ensuring it harmonizes with the hotel’s identity. The Dutch climate was also taken into account, using layered looks and accessories such as scarves that are both stylish and functional. Each department has its own distinctive uniform, with subtle color accents adding character and recognition, so every area of the hotel has its own visual identity.

Corporate Fashion

Sofie Rockland: “The era of the standard uniform is truly over. We’re seeing that corporate fashion has become a vital part of branding. Instead of using standard uniforms, hotels—as well as restaurants, museums, and concert halls—now have their workwear custom-designed. We select a designer that aligns with the brand, advise on fabrics and specific requirements, and oversee the entire production process. For Rosewood Amsterdam, we chose two designers—both to accommodate the large number of different designs and to allow for more subtle variations between the outfits of each department.”

Accessible Silhouettes

Designer Claes Iversen: “Rosewood Amsterdam is not your average five-star hotel. That’s why we chose high-end fabrics such as taffeta, and subtle accents like gold rings and draped details. The silhouettes are accessible, complemented by fashionable accessories like scarves that combine luxury with comfort.”

​His colleague, Francisco van Benthum, adds: “Tone-on-tone combinations create a sense of calm and refinement. The avant-garde character of the city was a key inspiration during the design process. The clothing needed to offer comfort to the staff while also delivering a wow effect for the guests. I believe we’ve achieved that successfully.”



​By Rockland specializes in designing and producing stylish, sustainable corporate clothing. The company works exclusively with European manufacturers and provides apparel solutions for businesses in the hospitality, museum, and theater sectors. By Rockland combines fashion and sustainability without compromising on quality or comfort. Previous clients include Hyatt Regency, Hilton, Hotel Jakarta, Stadsschouwburg Utrecht, Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Fenix Museum, and Beeld en Geluid.

Credits: Amanda Drost Photography